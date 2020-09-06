Another COVID death, 79 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded another COVID death increasing the tally to 33.

The deceased is a 54-year-old man from St James.

Meanwhile, five other deaths of COVID-19 patients are under investigation.

There were also 79 new COVID cases pushing the total to 3,103 with 2,033 of them active.

Fifty of the new cases are females and 29 males aged one year old to 76 years old.

Sixteen cases are moderately ill and eight critical.

New Case breakdown

St. Catherine - 34

Kingston & St Andrew - 28

St. Ann - 9

St Elizabeth - 3

Clarendon - 2

Portland - 2

Manchester - 1

