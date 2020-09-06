Cuba denounces 'media blockade' on success in fighting COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep. 6, CMC – The government of Cuba has denounced what it calls a “media blockade” at the international level on the country’s success in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message on Twitter, Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said that Cuba's scientists have shared their advances with the world, shown protocols against the pandemic, shared results of a vaccine candidate, however, this is not being reported in the media.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a clinical trial that has been approved by the World Health Organization.

On Thursday, Cuban experts exposed advances in the vaccination for COVID-19, when they appeared before representatives of the Pan American Health Organization.

