Cuba shuts some schools after a week of classes

HAVANA — A small outbreak of COVID-19 cases has prompted authorities to re-close schools in a central Cuban province only a week after they opened.

Ciego de Avila schools director Bárbara Rodríguez said 75 of the province’s 90 schools would return to televised teaching on Monday. Students had returned to classrooms only on September 1 after a six-month break.

The province has reported 30 new infections with the new coronavirus over the past 15 days. Cuba as a whole has reported 4,309 infections and 100 deaths from the disease since March.

The largest outbreak has been in the capital, Havana, which remains under a nighttime curfew.

Cuba’s baseball season is scheduled to start on Saturday before stadiums without spectators.

