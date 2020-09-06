Firearm and ammunition seized on Darling Street, Kingston

Police Officers assigned to Denham Town Enhanced Security Measures (ESM), seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Darling Street, Kingston on Thursday, September 03.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:20 p.m., the ESM team were conducting a search of a building when one blue and silver Ruger 9mm pistol with one magazine containing sixteen 9mm cartridges was found and seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

