A generational evil

Most of the problems that many of us grow up with, or that appear at some point in our lives, that we hate to see and that affect our behaviour or lifestyle are brought down to us through our bloodline. These problems include uncontrollable anger, hatred, mental disorder, uncontrollable sex drives, blood guilt or bloodthirst, failure, inability to keep good relationships, ‘bastard’ lifestyle, maladies, cult or occult tendencies, and smoking, and the list goes on.

These problems became a snare without our knowledge, and because we are unaware, they fester like cankerworms in our fabrics. These are not medical conditions but demonic inheritances and, therefore, need to be stopped from progressing into another generation.

EFFECTS OF SUCH EVILS:

• They make people vulnerable to the problem.

• They cause the individual to accept the problems as normal and incurable or unstoppable.

• They become stigmas.

• They limit individual or family potential.

• They put people in bondage.

• They have a root and a contact point.

However, there is hope. There is deliverance. The Bible says, in Isaiah 49:24-26, “Shall the prey be taken from the mighty, or the lawful captive delivered? But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children. And I will feed them that oppress thee with their own flesh; and they shall be drunken with their own blood, as with sweet wine: and all flesh shall know that I the LORD am thy Saviour and thy Redeemer, the mighty One of Jacob.”

Jesus sets the captives free!

n Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries, located in Kingston, Jamaica, at 15 Parkington Plaza in Half-Way Tree. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com.