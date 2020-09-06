H&L Rapid True Value Lane Plaza closed for cleaning and sanitizing

The Hardware & Lumber Rapid True Value store in Lane Plaza, Kingston, will be closed on Sunday, September 6, 2020 for deep cleaning and sanitising following the confirmation that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store will reopen on Monday, September 7.

In a statement to The Gleaner, H&L said they will continue to adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well being of our customers and employees. As always, we will adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and will continue our extensive supplemental health and hygiene measures to provide a safe in-store experience for everyone."

All other H&L Rapid True Value locations remain open, and customers may also order online at www.hardwareandlumber.com.

