JLP to file for magisterial recount after PNP declared winner in Westmoreland Eastern

Attorney-at-law O'Neil Brown, who represents the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Daniel Lawrence, says they will be filing for a magisterial recount as soon as possible.

This after the returning officer for Westmoreland Eastern cast a deciding vote for Luther Buchanan of the People’s National Party (PNP), after the official count ended in a tie on Saturday.

In deciding who would be the next member of parliament, the names of both candidates were placed in an empty ballot box. The returning officer then pulled a name from the box.

Buchanan's name was chosen.

The count now stands at 4,835 votes for Buchanan and 4,834 for Lawrence.

