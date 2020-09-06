Keeping your children motivated in these COVID times

“He makes no excuses

He shows no fear

He just closes his eyes and

listens to the cheers”

– I Am The Greatest, Kenny Rogers

Since early March when the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced the lockdown of schools, thus curtailing face-to-face learning, students have transitioned to online learning. Parents now, therefore, have to play a more integral role in making sure that their children keep up with their schoolwork.

With getting them prepared for school and leaving the rest of the process up to their classroom teachers out of the mix, parents now have to ensure that there is a solid balance between entertainment and putting in the required schoolwork in the absence of assistance from teachers.

Some parents complain that they feel out of their depth, and now, they are feeling like ‘the wicked witch’ as they deny their children certain privileges in order to keep them focused. Some of the children respond by claiming that their parents have now become nagging and miserable … even becoming resentful of the enforced ‘book time’.

Family and Religion reached out to empowerment specialist Ruth Lawrence, who, while acknowledging that parents do have a task on their hands, said that they can strike the balance, however, by first seeking to establish a good relationship with their children.

“In my line of work, I’ve noted that parents who are often accused of nagging often lack the understanding of how to communicate effectively with their child or children. While I understand that parents are in charge, it doesn’t mean that room for a conversation cannot be established or explored,” Lawrence pointed out.

She said that many children are aware that their parents care about them, but many do not believe that they are understood by their parents.

It is for that reason, she opines, that parents, therefore, need to provide children with the opportunity to be able to openly and respectfully express themselves whether or not they agree with the stance or line of arguments.

“A safe place must always be created to foster open conversation. It is equally essential that parents raise children who understand the importance of being accountable to things and decisions that they have made. This, in turn, will eliminate the need for ‘nagging’ because they will be expected to stand by their word,” she shared.

Giving examples on ways to keep children motivated in schoolwork out of the classroom setting, Lawrence said that whether parents want to acknowledge it or not, children model their behaviour, therefore, it is paramount that parents encourage their children while equally investing in their own educational life.

Lawrence said that it is highly encouraged that parents check in with their children from time to time, and this, she said, can be done by getting involved in guiding their children to complete school assignments or by soliciting needed help for them.

“Rewards may also be given to children who perform well or may be used as a form of encouragement in facilitating excellence in academic performance,” she said.

Failure to keep children focused and ensuring that they get schoolwork done, stressed Lawrence, will yield negative repercussions.

According to her, students should understand that their actions will always yield a result, be it positive or negative. It is, therefore, important, she said, that children understand that the results of not studying will yield unfruitful results that will ultimately affect the possibility for matriculating to another grade level or even achieving their career or professional goals in the future.

‘Alignment is important’

“Seeds sown in their youthful years will produce a harvest in the future. If students are demotivated, they should align themselves with driven students who will help to motivate them to also do well,” said Lawrence. Iron sharpens iron are her sage words.

Lawrence said that during this period, parents can encourage their children to create a vision for the ideal school year, which should include the grades they will work to acquire and how they will plan to work towards that goal.

“Encourage them also to create a study timetable and hold themselves accountable in ensuring that they do what it is that they have set out to do,” she said.

Lawrence also had words of advice for the children, and they include forming WhatsApp groups and hosting Zoom study-group meetings to discuss lessons. This, she shared, would help to solidify the information learnt.

“Make time for recreation. All work and no play will make children frustrated. So it is very important that they prioritise their mental health and take time to simply relax and have fun.”

