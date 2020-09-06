Kingston man charged with wounding minor

Detectives attached to the St. Andrew South division have arrested and charged a man with the offence of wounding with intent, resulting from an incident which occurred on Monday, August 31.

He is 32-year-old Shammar McLean, of Silverdor Drive, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 3:00 p.m., McLean was involved in a dispute with a minor, during which he used a knife to inflict a wound to the minor’s leg.

The minor was transported to hospital where he was treated.

McLean was later apprehended and charged. His court date is being finalised.

