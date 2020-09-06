NDM calls for immediate action from new government

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) is calling on Prime Minister-designate Andrew Holness to arrange a quick and low-key swearing-in ceremony so that he can "attend to some of the more urgent business of the country."

The NDM says on the agenda should be a comprehensive plan on addressing the now alarming COVID spike and general spread.

Additionally, the NDM says Holness should name a competent Cabinet based on experience and knowledge of portfolio subject matters. It also calls on Holness to ensure gender balance as far as possible in the higher, decision-making levels of the administration.

In a statement to The Gleaner, NDM stated that Holness should "activate your promise to address corruption. Begin by finally doing what every administration has so far promised but failed to do: Repeal the Official Secrets Act; adopt the 18 recommendations for the amendment of the Access to Information Act made by the Joint Select Committee of Parliament (Review of the ATI Act) in its 2011 report".

The NDM says it will be among the watchdogs and guard rails of the activities of this government.

