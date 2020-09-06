PSOJ calls for unity, action to handle COVID-19 and crime

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in congratulating the Jamaica Labour Party on its victory in last week's general election, says the Holness-led administration should now move expeditiously to address the pressing issues facing our country: the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-standing crime problem.

In a statement to The Gleaner, the PSOJ says it recognises that "much work must be undertaken which may require difficult but decisive actions and will necessitate a social consensus with support from the Opposition. With the incoming government’s large majority in the House of Representatives, we in the private sector and civil society recognise our critical role in ensuring that the commitments made by the government to improve the lives and livelihoods of all Jamaicans are met."

The PSOJ says it expects the government to engage all stakeholders appropriately in creating tangible responses to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained.

Additionally, the PSOJ says it is strongly encouraging the government to build on the National Consensus on Crime – a bipartisan commitment made in August of this year, and begin effecting critical changes to tackle crime, violence and corruption in the country.

"We, along with civil society, will continue to advocate for strong governance and remain vigilant in holding our government accountable. We welcome the call for unity by representatives from the political directorate and encourage all Jamaicans to maintain personal responsibility in adhering to infection-control protocols as we weather this unprecedented period," the statement read.

