Reggae singer Feluke has died

Reggae singer and percussionist Denver ‘Feluke’ Smith, has died.

His caretaker and friend, Crystal Campbell, confirmed to The Gleaner, that Feluke passed away about 2 p.m on Saturday, at a hospital in Mexico, while undergoing treatment.

Feluke was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2014 and had been in and out of hospital, undergoing intravenous treatments and surgeries to remove tumours and to rectify other problems caused by the cancer.

Feluke travelled to Mexico in 2017 to be assisted by experts. He responded well to the treatments and had been on the mend.

However, in November last year, the singer started experiencing complications once more.

Since news of his passing, several artistes took to social media to pay their respects.

Reggae artiste Duane Stephenson wrote: "Until our next show in heaven, bro. May you find peace in the other venue."

Artiste Jesse Royal wrote: "Fly high groove master! Definitely one of the most livicated but still naturally talented individuals I've ever met, who was genuinely in love with music."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

