Two new COVID deaths, 60 additional cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded two more COVID deaths increasing the tally to 32.

At the same time, there were 60 new cases with the ages of the patients ranging from four to 78 years old.

The total case count is now 3,024 with 1,965 of them active while there have been 950 recoveries with 28 reported on Saturday.

The health ministry said the two latest COVID-19-related deaths are of an 80-year-old female with a history of uncontrolled hypertension and a 42-year-old male who was hypertensive, diabetic and obese.

Both deceased were from Kingston and St Andrew and died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The ministry said elderly persons and persons with chronic illnesses are at higher risk for severe illness and

death.

All members of the public must wear masks, wash or sanitise hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, clean used surfaces regularly, and stay home if they are ill, in order to protect the vulnerable population.

NEW CASE BREAKDOWN

Kingston and St. Andrew -34

Clarendon - 6

St. Catherine - 7

Manchester - 7

Portland - 2

St Ann - 1

St. Elizabeth - 1

Trelawny - 1

St. Thomas - 1

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.