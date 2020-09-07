Dunn pledges water upgrade in first 100 days

Following an impressive showing at the polls in last Thursday’s general election, Dr Norman Dunn will be returning as member of parliament for the constituency of South East St Mary.

Dunn, the incumbent and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate, defeated Shane Alexis of the People’s National Party (PNP), who was but one of the many casualties of a major swing islandwide in favour of the Andrew Holness-led JLP.

Preliminary count from the Electoral Office of Jamaica indicated that Dunn polled 7,117 votes to defeat Alexis, who received 5,381 votes, losing by 1,736.

In a Gleaner exclusive late Thursday night, Dunn said the victory was expected as, according to him, “the hard work was done in several communities, which has improved and enhanced the lives of the people in South East St Mary”.

“This is a victory for the people of South East St Mary,” Dunn said.

EXCELLENT CAMPAIGN

“We ran an excellent electronic campaign which paid off. The workers of this noble party are the ones that ensured us victory at the polls. My workers worked tirelessly and they are the real winners. I will be embarking on providing potable water to every household in this constituency. The people of this constituency have suffered heavily having little or no water.

“The people of South East St Mary deserve quality representation and that decision was confirmed at the polls. They have spoken overwhelming that they fully endorse the work that is already done. Accessing water has been a major challenge for the people and, as such, I will be spending the first 100 days seeking direction from the Government to ensure that we settle this cruel, regulated water system in this constituency.”

Among the communities listed by Dunn as those operating under a regulated water system, which he will be seeking to upgrade during his first 100 days, are Richmond, Belfield, Castleton and sections of Annotto Bay.

Thursday’s victory was sweet revenge for Dunn, who lost to Winston Green of the PNP in the 2016 general elections. In 2016, Dunn polled 7,319 votes to Green’s 7,324.