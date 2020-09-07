Elderly man killed in St James crash

The Coral Gardens Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a vehicular collision on the Flanker Main Road, St James on Saturday which claimed the life of 72-year-old Llewelyn McKenzie of Bamboo Drive, Hanover.

The police report that about 7:03 p.m., McKenzie was allegedly walking along the roadway, in the vicinity of Burke Barracks, during a downpour of rain in a dimly lit area, when he was struck by a Black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta motor car.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been warned for prosecution.

