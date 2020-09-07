Four ministers sworn in

Four ministers were this afternoon sworn in to continue their previous portfolios.

They are Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton; Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang; and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.

During the ceremony held at King’s House, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also announced that Dr Horace Chang would be named deputy Prime Minister.

He also said he was satisfied and have been honoured and privileged to have served with the ministers.

The prime minister said the four have told him that they do not want to fail and will work hard to succeed.

"Our ministers must get things done," Holness said.

However, he urged that they must exercise good judgement and must ensure that they engage the public in effective communication.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the crime consensus recently signed with the Opposition will go across administrations.

He also said several pieces of legislation will be given priority with a view to replacing the States of Emergency

