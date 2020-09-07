Fulton recovering from stroke

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Lenworth Fulton is recovering at home from a stroke he suffered a week ago.

The 65-year-old reportedly took ill at home last Monday and was taken to a private health institution where he received medical attention until he was deemed sufficiently recovered to be discharged.

Fulton told The Gleaner that he suffered a stroke that has paralysed the left side of his body but that he has not lost any feeling.

“If you touch me with a feather, I feel it,” he jokingly told The Gleaner, adding that he had already started physiotherapy and was “very hopeful” of making a full recovery.

Fulton, a graduate of the Jamaica School of Agriculture (now College of Agriculture, Science and Education) and Tuskegee University in the United States, with a diploma in general agriculture and a bachelor's in economics, respectively, defeated Glendon Harris for the JSA presidency in July 2018 to take charge of the then 123-year-old organisation.

In September of that year, Fulton, along with First Vice-president Denton Alvaranga and Second Vice-president Owen Dobson, started his three year-term, having taken control from Norman Grant, who had led the JAS since 2012.

- Christopher Serju

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.