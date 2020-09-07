Ganja valued at $7.84 million seized in St Elizabeth

The police are reporting that narcotics personnel seized approximately 1,960 pounds of ganja in Parrottee district, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The police say that about 8:30 p.m, a Toyota Noah bus and a Nissan Station Wagon were intercepted during anti-narcotics operations in the Parrottee area.

According to the police, a man ran from one of the vehicles while the driver of the other vehicle was held.

His name is being withheld pending a formal interview in the presence of his attorney.

The police say the vehicles were searched and several bags containing compressed ganja were found.

The area was searched and the police found a boat with fuel and an additional amount of ganja.

The police say the total ganja seized has an estimated street value of $7.84 million.

Narcotics detectives are appealing to anyone with information about this find to contact them at 876-923-5729, police 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

