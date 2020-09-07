Men arrested following deadly bar fight in St Ann

Two men were arrested and another is being sought by the Alexandria Police following the stabbing death of Nicholas Spencer, otherwise called ‘Nick,’ and the wounding of a teenager in Inverness, Alexandria in St Ann on Saturday.

The police report that about 9:55 p.m., patrons were at a party at a bar in the area when a fight developed between them.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Spencer was seen with stab wounds to his body and injuries to his head, while the teenager received stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Spencer was pronounced dead and the teen admitted.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police are urging citizens to adhere to the curfew orders that have been implemented and appealing to persons with information to contact the Alexandria Police at 876-975-1016, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

