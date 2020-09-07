Mon | Sep 7, 2020

Police criminal records office closed for sanitisation

Published:Monday | September 7, 2020 | 9:12 AM
The police's Criminal Records Office in Kingston - File photo

The police are reporting that its criminal records office in downtown Kingston will be temporarily closed today for sanitisation and deep cleaning.

This after some members of staff exhibited flu-like symptoms.

The workers have since been tested for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

