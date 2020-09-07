Robinson vote causes a stir at JC

As Julian Robinson marched to his polling division at Jamaica College to cast his vote last Thursday, some election day workers from both the People’s National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) created a spectacle at his sighting.

The PNP general secretary, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, arrived at approximately 4:15 p.m. and completed the electoral process around five minutes later, marking his ‘X’ in support of Venesha Phillips.

Though Robinson turned up in a face shield and mask, he was not wearing gloves and the disposable gown referenced in the updated orders of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Election workers dispersed into classrooms in shock as they appeared surprised to see him walking on to the premises.

Robinson told The Gleaner that he was not aware of the instruction to wear a bib and gown as he had not received the press statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I wasn’t aware of that. I came at 4 p.m., which was the designated time, and I proceeded to vote,” he said.

A Jamaica Labour Party agent insisted that the Gleaner news team leave the premises after interviewing Robinson.

In a phone interview, Director of Elections Glasspole Brown told The Gle aner that the decision to wear gloves and a disposable gown, in addition to the standard personal protective equipment, was a matter of public health and should not have been left up to the discretion of the election officer.

Robinson said that he completed his 14-day quarantine on Friday, September 4.

He was one of two senior officers of the PNP who were hobbled by the virus.

Peter Bunting, co-campaign director, was forced into quarantine because he was a contact of Mayor Donovan Mitchell, who had tested positive.

Bunting emerged from quarantine after revealing, on August 28, that he had tested negative for the disease.

