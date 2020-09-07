Ruddy Spencer not being here hurts my heart – Charles Jr

On Thursday when incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon South East Pearnel Charles Jr easily won the seat, his joy was somewhat dampened by him not having his declared mentor to celebrated with him.

“No matter what anybody wants to say about the former MP, he gave me maximum support and guidance, and so him not being here hurts my heart,” Charles said of Rudyard Spencer, who is sick and has been hospitalised.

Charles Jr said his intention is to improve on what Spencer started, which is what he (Spencer) wanted.

“He never told me to come here and be like him. He wanted me to be better, to continue his good work and improve on it,” Charles said, adding that his new mandate around Clarendon South East will be focused on building space to create jobs and other opportunities.

Surrounded by his supporters, Charles, commenting on his victory, said it is a resounding unity of purpose in the constituency. For him, it is a sign that the people believe in the vision of his leader, Andrew Holness.

MAXIMUM SUPPORT

“So it feels good, we have received maximum support from the Labourites, and we have also received enormous support from persons who support the People’s National Party. This is not a one-party landslide; this is all of Jamaica realising that we are moving in the right direction and determining that they do not want to go back into sufferation; they want to move forward into prosperity,” he shared.

Charles Jr, who was first elected as MP in a March 2 by-election, said the challenges he encountered almost right away with two COVID-19 quarantine zones, and having the first COVID death coming from his constituency, exposed his character as a leader, and persons got an opportunity in a very short time to know him, what he is about, and seeing how he operates under pressure.

“I also had the opportunity to connect with many of the constituents on a different level and to get the kind of support from them because of the challenges which I might not have received otherwise,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the new mandate means everything will have to be fulfilled that has been promised, and he is ready to get the work done.

Charles Jr’s sister, Dr Michelle Charles, ousted Dr Fenton Ferguson in St Thomas Eastern and commenting on her victor, he said he had no doubt she would have pulled it off.

“I know that my sister is a warrior, so I had no doubt that she would take out Fenton Ferguson. One Charles comes out and we giving you two more,” he said.