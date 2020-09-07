Scotiabank temporarily closes Ironshore Branch for cleaning

Scotiabank is reporting that it will close its Ironshore branch today for cleaning after receiving reports that two staff members are being reviewed for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our Ironshore branch for deep cleaning and sanitisation to safeguard against the potential threat of COVID-19,” said Audrey Tugwell Henry, Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, in a statement today.

“We are committed to taking all possible steps to protect our staff and customers,” she added.

The branch will re-open to the public on Tuesday, September 8.

Customers requiring in-branch services may visit nearby Scotiabank branches at Fairview and Sam Sharp Square or utilise ABMs, telephone banking, online, or mobile banking service.

The bank continues to remind customers to use its electronic and digital banking channels which will enable them to conduct most day-to-day transactions remotely.

