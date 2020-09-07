‘Spoon’ Brown says results surpassed his expectations

Western Bureau:

Dave ‘Spoon’ Brown, who retained his seat as the member of parliament (MP) for Hanover Eastern in last Thursday’s general election, says he is not about to rest on his laurels going forward as having beaten Wavel Hinds, his People’s National Party’s (PNP) challenger, decisively, he now plans to further consolidate his standing in the constituency.

On nomination day, Brown, who first won the seat for the Jamaica Labour Party in 2016, predicted that he would be winning the seat by at least 700 votes, while claiming that he is more knowledgeable about the needs of the constituency than when he was first elected.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have won the 2016 election by a larger margin,” Brown told The Gleaner, in reflecting on his political maturity over the past four years.

In 2016, Brown went up against the PNP’s Wynter McIntosh and won the seat by a mere 340 votes. On Thursday, he was significantly stronger against Hinds, winning by over 1,500 votes, garnering 5,972 votes to Hinds’ 4,377 votes.

“I am more than elated. The results have surpassed my expectations,” said Brown. “I was always saying the 700 mark, based on my canvassing, but it is now quite clear to me that I got a lot more support than I expected, and as such, I can’t complain.”

The elated Brown credited his win to his ground strategies over the election period, the work of his constituency staff, and the amount of work he has done throughout the constituency over the past four and a half years.

“The people in this constituency are just not used to a lot of things being done, and I think that I have done a couple of things well in the last term. I think I have done fairly well, not as much as I would like to, but I think the people have realised that I am trying,” Brown stated.

He was also quick to point out that over the next five years, the work will continue with him going all out to do more community projects, inclusive of the fixing of roads and delivery of potable water to residents in the inner sections of the constituency.

“My major area of concern will be phase two of the Jericho to Cascade water supply system. I would like to complete the Retrieve to Pondside leg in this term, and once I get that done, I think that I will be in good stead,” noted Brown.

He also mentioned a major project to resurface the Orchard playfield in the Hopewell area, stating that funds are now in place to do that undertaking.

The MP, who will be going into his second term full of confidence, pointed out that the celebrations will be curtailed, as he is very cognisant of the COVID-19 situation nationally and across the parish. He, nonetheless, said that he would find innovative ways to say thanks to his supporters.