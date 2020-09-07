Work-from-home mandate will further devastate public transportation sector – TODSS

Lobby group Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says mandating working from home will have a devastating impact on the already fragile public transportation sector.

The organisation says while it understands the move it should be noted that transport operators are already faced with depleting incomes and increased overheads.

It argues that the imposition of further restrictions including a work-from-home order would further impact operators.

The government has indicated that it plans to tightened measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

TODSS says operators are in need of support and is again calling for the government to offer financial assistance to players in the sector.

