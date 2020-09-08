EduFocal launches PEP Academy

Jamaican online learning and exam preparation platform EduFocal has launched a Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Academy for students in grades four to six.

The academy will offer a full-day online learning programme Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is open, and classes are set to begin on September 14.

Since 2012, over 100,000 parents have trusted EduFocal to prepare their students for the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), now PEP.

CEO Gordon Swaby says that the company takes a holistic approach to educating students, and its teaching methods, additional support, and technology-powered classrooms are designed to increase the competence of every child.

MEETING THE NEED

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the closure of schools in mid-March, and the education ministry has planned for a phased reopening in October with a mixture of online and face-to-face classes.

“We understand the challenges you are currently facing and your need for an online learning solution that meets your children where they are,” Swaby said in the virtual launch on Monday.

Registered students will receive immediate access to live classes, covering all core PEP subject areas.

“PEP Academy is a complete online-education experience. In addition to full days of online classes, we are also offering additional resources designed specifically to meet the developmental needs of our students. They will also have unlimited access to our homework centre, where students and parents can connect live with teachers after classes for additional support with problem topics or just to check in on their child’s progress,” he detailed.

A club hub with weekly extracurricular activities such as financial literacy and foreign languages, access to a 24/7 learning lab and live report cards are among the features of the academy.

Swaby explained that parents could choose to have their children attend the academy exclusively or as a supplement to their classes in a primary or preparatory school.

He also added that the team is working with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to become an independent school.

When approved, students will be able to register and sit their PEP exams with the academy.

