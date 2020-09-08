Final vote count for all constituencies completed - EOJ

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that the final counting of ballots for the September 3 general election is now complete for all 63 constituencies.

Based on the final count, the Jamaica Labour Party won 48 seats while the People’s National Party secured 15.

The EOJ notes that under section 47 of the Representation of the People Act, an application for a magisterial recount may be filed within four days after the day on which the returning officer declared a candidate elected.

It had reported that the overall voter turnout for the election was approximately 37 per cent, compared to 48.37 per cent in the 2016 general election.

Some 1,913,410 persons were eligible to vote.

