Growth & Jobs | Financial inclusion more than a bank account – PATH beneficiary

For Jennifer Brown*, a divorcee and single mother of three children who is from one of St Catherine’s inner-city communities, life seems to be finally looking up.

She’s in the throes of accessing a home of her own, and each day she sees the proverbial light growing brighter in the distance of the dark tunnel she has been travelling, since her marriage broke down some years ago.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey as a single mother. But it’s not where you are, it’s where you want to go,” the 30-something mother noted.

A beneficiary of the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education, which many of us simply know as PATH, life over the past few years has been a constant struggle, which has taken her on a tumultuous journey from one address to another; and constantly scrambling to find opportunities for herself and her children. But, with her two daughters and son, all below the age of 10 years old, consistently at the forefront of her mind, not once has she ever given up, although her living conditions have, at times, placed her in harm’s way.

“What led me to be a part of PATH is that I wasn’t working. I used to sell bag juice and Cheez Trix, and me have me cart … everything,” the professed Christian said. “I went back to HEART Trust. I did everything I could possibly do.”

And she kept going and never allowed her children to stop from school; in the process, helping out at the school when she could not find the fees.

“I remember we never had anywhere to live. The only thing I had was two board something; and I just fling some clothes on it ... thank God, the children were small. I put them [in the crib] and I slept on the floor,” she related.

Although not much, she consistently saved from the support she received from PATH and the odd jobs she picked up.

“JN Bank is my bank where I save. I sacrifice and save. They can tell you that I will save a certain amount; and when it reach to certain amount, I will pull it and look about my business – whatever it is that’s important, whether it’s back to school or conference, where church is concerned. And, I [have] currently saved some money to sort out my own house,” she revealed.

DIGNITY COUNTS

Now in full-time employment, she continues to save from her income, and her remittance received through the PATH programme.

However, it takes more than having an account to feel financially included, Brown maintained, noting that dignity counts.

“At the end of the day, there is always an opportunity to open an account and save something; and how we deal with people will determine the response we get,” she said, emphasising that no matter one’s status, they should be treated humanely and with respect.

She is, therefore, pleased with the approach taken by JN Bank to ease the task of cashing PATH and Poor Relief cheques for beneficiaries, by moving it to Saturdays and Sundays, which, she determines, allows for privacy and ease for persons cashing their cheques. And, she commended the staff for their courteousness and helpfulness with completing transactions.

“Access to banking services is important for our people to gain the access to credit necessary to achieve their life goals,” commented Petal James, chief of branches, JN Bank. She also indicated that the bank will be working with the PATH and Poor Relief beneficiaries to provide them with bank accounts, so that they can enjoy better access to their funds and banking services.

“We are pleased that we have been able to make adjustments to our account-opening process so that persons will be able to open bank accounts with only a national ID, such as a passport and driver’s licence, or an voter registration card, and a TRN card,” she explained.

“This simplified process makes it much easier for persons to have an account, through which they can save and manage their funds; as well as create a footprint, on which they can rely, to borrow and access assets,” the chief of branches maintained.

*Name changed to protect identity.