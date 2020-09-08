JLP to seek magisterial recount in two more constituencies

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it will be requesting magisterial recounts in two additional constituencies.

Earlier today, it reported that an application for a magisterial recount had been filed for the Westmoreland Eastern constituency.

READ: Westmoreland Eastern magisterial recount set for Friday

The JLP said, in a short while, it will also file for a recount in St Ann South Eastern and St Catherine North Western, which were retained by the People's National Party.

In St Ann South Eastern, the PNP's Lisa Hanna beat the JLP's Delroy Granston by 32 votes.

Meanwhile, in St Catherine North Western, the PNP's Hugh Graham beat the JLP's Newton Amos by 22 votes.

