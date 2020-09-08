Man in custody following fatal stabbing in St Thomas

A man was killed and his attacker is in custody following a stabbing incident at the Morant Bay Market in St Thomas.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Elroy Williams of the Friendship Pen in the parish.

The police say sometime after 1 p.m on Monday Williams was standing along West Street in Morant Bay when he was allegedly attacked by the suspect who reportedly used a knife to stab him in his neck.

It is further reported that Williams, upon being stabbed, ran and later collapsed inside the market.

He was reportedly pursued by his attacker who again stabbed him.

Williams was assisted to hospital by the police where he was pronounced dead.

The attacker subsequently turned himself in to the police.

