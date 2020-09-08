Man fatally shot during alleged police confrontation in St Andrew

An unidentified man was fatally shot today during an alleged confrontation with the police in Payne Land, St Andrew.

The police report that a team from the Specialized Operations Branch was conducting an operation in the area against the background of ongoing gang violence which has resulted in several shootings in recent weeks.

The police say while conducting the operation, a silver Nissan AD Wagon was seen speeding through the area, after which several explosions were heard.

The gunmen also reportedly fired at the police.

The police say the vehicle was pursued through the community and onto Waltham Park Road where the car reportedly collided with two other vehicles in the vicinity of the intersection with Gretna Green Avenue.

They say the men exited the vehicle and opened fire at the police.

The police say the fire was returned and it was later discovered that a man was shot and that the others escaped.

A Taurus pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene, according to the police.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No member of the police team was injured.

The JCF Scenes of Crime Unit attended the scene as well as members from the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Investigations and operations continue to locate the other men involved.

