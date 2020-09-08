Mark Wignall shot in gun attack

Political analyst, columnist, and talk show host Mark Wignall was this morning shot in a drive-by gun attack on Red Hills Road, St Andrew.

Wignall was involved in a telephone conversation at an area known as ‘Common’ on the popular strip when gunmen in a car drove up and opened fire.

Wignall and two other persons were shot in the incident.

His wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Wignall drove himself and the other injured persons to hospital and they are now being treated.

