Night courts islandwide suspended due to new curfew hours

The public is being advised that night courts islandwide have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew hours, which take effect today.

The daily curfew runs from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m and will be in place until September 23.

The suspension of night courts will remain for the duration of the curfew.

Persons who had matters scheduled for night courts are being asked to contact the respective courts for further information.

