Spanish Town tax office closed for sanitisation

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its Spanish Town tax office will be closed today for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The closure is in response to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The office is expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 9, once certified by the public health department.

TAJ says members of staff who may have been exposed will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 and follow any further instructions by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver’s licence renewal fee.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.