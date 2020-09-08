St Thomas man charged with father’s murder granted $400,000 bail

A 25-year-old St Thomas man charged with the murder of his father has been offered $400,000 bail.

His attorney made the application on Friday.

Derold Deans was ordered to return to court on November 13.

The police report that on Sunday, August 30 the accused and his father Harold, 57, had a dispute at their house in Wheelerfield in the parish.

Harold was reportedly stabbed twice by his son.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead while his son was taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with murder.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.