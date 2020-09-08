Tighter COVID measures at St James Municipal Corporation after positive case

The St James Municipal Corporation has stepped up its COVID-19 prevention measures at its headquarters in Montego Bay after a municipal officer tested positive for the virus.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Tuesday, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis said that although the officer had been at home for over a week prior to the confirmation of the positive test result, the building has since undergone a thorough deep cleaning.

“He was not feeling well and he was instructed to confine himself to his home. They did a test and the test came back positive. We have been practising sanitising of the building three times a week, but since this incident we have done a deep cleaning of the building, especially the areas that are more popularly used,” said Davis.

Reports surfaced on Monday that despite the positive COVID-19 test result, the building was still open to the public.

However, Davis explained that the facility’s prevention measures have been increased.

“There were precautions in place before, but we just upped the precautionary measures by restricting the number of persons coming on to the building, and we have asked to record the names of the persons and their times [when they visit] and contact numbers just in case,” said Davis.

Up to Monday evening, Jamaica recorded a total of 3,183 COVID-19 cases with 34 deaths.

There have also been 974 recoveries.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including tightening the daily curfew, limiting public gatherings to no more than 15 persons, and an order for people 70 and over to remain at home.

- Christopher Thomas

