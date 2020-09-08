Two more charged with murder of Tamara Geddes

The police are reporting that two more men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes of Reserve district near Falmouth, Trelawny.

Geddes was shot dead at her house by a gunman on Friday, June 19.

The police say following months of extensive coordinated investigations across Trelawny, St James, Westmoreland, and Kingston, detectives have now laid charges against the men believed to be responsible for carrying out the killing.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to murder are 24-year-old Brian Shelly and 23-year-old Rexon Knott, both of Norwood, St James.

The police say they were positively identified during identification parades last month.

According to the police, a caution statement was collected from Shelly in which he admitted that they were contracted by accused Owen Irving on behalf of another accused Nadeen Geddes to kill Tamara for the sum of $100,000.

Shelly and Knott have been jointly charged with four other persons who were previously charged and are in custody.

They are 39-year-old farmer Nadeen Geddes, 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, Owen Irving, and a juvenile, all of Reserve district, Trelawny.

The police report that on June 19 about 8:30 p.m., Geddes was in her room with her daughter when a gunman entered the house, demanded money, and then shot her several times.

The police were alerted and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her daughter escaped unhurt.

On Tuesday, July 14, Nadeen Geddes along with her daughters and Irving were arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

All six accused are scheduled to appear before the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday, October 14.

