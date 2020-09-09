10 JDF senior officers promoted

Ten senior officers in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) have been promoted.

Two have been elevated to the rank of Colonel and eight to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The medal pinning ceremony was held on last Tuesday where the head of the army Lieutenant General Meade said that he is “always proud to continue the advancement of the work of the force and the development of servicemembers through the recognition of competence and expertise in its members by promotions of this nature”.

The promoted officers are as follows:

To the Rank of Colonel

* Local Colonel Rohan Johnson is presently acting as the Commander, Jamaica Regiment. He enlisted in the Jamaica Defence Force on 26 October 1992 and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training Course at the Commando Training Centre, Royal Marines, Lympstone in the United Kingdom. He was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 29, 1993.

* Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Blidgen is presently acting as the Commander, Jamaica National Reserves. He enlisted in the Jamaica Defence Force on June 25, 1993. He was granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on June 12, 1996.

To The Rank of Lieutenant Colonel

* Major Kevron Henry is currently the acting Commanding Officer, First Battalion the Jamaica Regiment. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on December 9, 1996, and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training at the Commando Training Centre, Royal Marines, Lympstone in the United Kingdom. He was subsequently commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 23, 1997.

* Lieutenant Commander Judy-Ann Neil is the acting Commanding Officer, Directorate of Training and Doctrine. She joined the Jamaica Defence Force on February 2, 1998 and successfully completed her Initial Officer Training at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom. She was subsequently commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant on August 1, 1999.

* Major Tanya Spence Greenidge is currently employed as the Staff Officer to the Chief of Defence Staff and she is also acting as the Staff Officer with responsibility for Strategy, Plans, Policy and Communication. She joined the Jamaica Defence Force on February 2, 1998, and successfully completed her Initial Officer Training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. She was subsequently commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 9, 1999.

Major Michael Anglin is the Assistant Inspector General at the Headquarters Jamaica Defence Force. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on November 10, 1981 progressed up the enlisted ranks and was granted a Quartermaster Commission in the rank of Captain on June 1, 2011.

* Major Elon Clarke is currently appointed second in command at the Fourth Battalion the Jamaica Regiment and recently served as a Foreign Liaison Officer at the Joint Interagency Task Force South in the United States of America. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on April 19, 2002 and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. He was subsequently commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 11, 2003.

* Major Maxwell Gordon is currently the Acting Commanding Officer, Fourth Battalion the Jamaica Regiment. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on August 7, 2002 and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. He was subsequently commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 8, 2004.

* Major Karl Andrew McKen is presently the acting Commanding Officer, Support Battalion, Jamaica National Reserves. He enlisted in the Jamaica Defence Force on October 26, 1995. He was granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on June 9, 2002.

Major Michael Edley Beresford Deans is currently the senior Staff Officer at the Legal Department, Headquarters Jamaica Defence Force. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force (Regular Force) on February 10, 2014 and was commissioned in the rank of Captain.

