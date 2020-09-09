Illegal gun seized in Majesty Gardens, man arrested

A man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm with ammunition by the police in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew on Tuesday.

The police say in recent weeks, there has been a flare-up of gang conflicts in the community, which has resulted in the strategic deployment of police personnel in the area.

They say a team was in the area about 3:15 p.m. when they accosted a group of men along a section of the road.

They were searched and one of them was found to be in possession of an illegal Browning Pistol with a magazine containing one round, according to the police.

He was arrested.

According to the police, following the man’s arrest, residents became abusive and began to hurl stones at the cops.

As a result, two other men were taken in custody.

The identities of those arrested are being withheld.

