NWC reduces some operations at Marescaux Rd branch for deep cleaning

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has scaled back some of its operational activities at its Marescaux Road branch in St Andrew as part of COVID- 19 precautionary measures.

The NWC says the building is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitisation.

It notes that the commercial office is separated from the operational division and it remains open for business.

The agency says it implemented COVID-19 mitigation measures at all its commercial offices in keeping with the guidelines that have been established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

These measures include routine deep cleaning of the office spaces and areas served by the public; the establishment of hand sanitising stations at various locations and the outfitting offices with social distance markers.

There is also the mandatory requirement for the wearing of masks and temperature checks for customers and staff.

