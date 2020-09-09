In-person application for Corporate Area spirit licence suspended

Spirit licence applicants in the Corporate Area are being advised that they are no longer required to turn up at Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, starting tomorrow.

Instead, persons will be advised of the outcome of their applications by phone.

For applications not granted, the applications are to be heard at the next sitting.

It was explained that the change was instituted to discourage public gatherings and promote physical distancing in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Members of the public may contact the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court at 876-926-3750 and 876-633-7105 or the Court Administration Division at 876-613-8800 for further information.

Also, please visit the following websites: www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information on new court dates.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.