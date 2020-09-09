Petrojam loses at IDT, ordered to pay dismissed general manager $15.8 million

Former Petrojam General Manager Howard Mollison has won his case at the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) against the state-owned oil refinery for improper dismissal.

In its ruling handed down Wednesday, the IDT ordered Petrojam to pay over $15.8 million in compensation to Mollison.

The tribunal also said the sum paid over to the former general manager as his severance package should be considered as part of the compensation amount.

In February 2015, Mollison was given a two-year contract as Petrojam general manager.

However, just over a year later on July 20, 2016, his services were terminated with immediate effect by the board on the grounds that the substantive general manager Winston Watson was returning from his secondment to the parent company, the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica.

Mollison immediately took the matter to the Labour Ministry which referred the issue to the IDT.

But Petrojam obtained a court order quashing the referral.

Mollison then took the matter to the Court of Appeal which in 2018 ruled in his favour.

After Mollision’s departure Floyd Grindley was appointed Petrojam general manager.

The IDT found that Mollison’s dismissal was unjustifiable.

According to the IDT, there was no evidence that would have necessitated Watson’s immediate recall from secondment to the PCJ.

It also said Mollison’s separation was in keeping with a summary dismissal for cause and not applicable to someone reported to have been an outstanding worker.

- Damion Mitchell

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.