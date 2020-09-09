St Ann man charged after months on the run

The police are reporting that 22-year-old Nicholas Pinnock has been charged after being on the run for over three months.

The police say that investigators unearthed leads and executed a search warrant at Pinnock’s home in Mount Pleasant, St Ann on Monday.

According to the police, items Pinnock stole when he broke into a house in his community on Thursday, May 14 were recovered.

He was arrested and later charged with house breaking and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.