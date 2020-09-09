St Catherine robbers charged

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged two men following an incident in Cross Roads, Linstead.

Charged are 24-year-old Ramon Thompson, otherwise called ‘Rovi’, and 24-year-old Tanardge Williams, otherwise called ‘Tiney’, both of Newton Avenue, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine.

They have been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, receiving stolen property, and accessory after the Fact.

The police report that about 4:35 p.m. on August 25, the complainant was at a bar in the community when Thompson allegedly entered the establishment, brandished a firearm, and stole cash and items valuing $32,000.

He reportedly escaped in a Toyota motor car.

An alarm was raised and the police later intercepted the car with both men aboard.

According to the police, the stolen properties were found in their possession.

Both men were charged after an identification parade and an interview in the presence of their respective attorneys.

Their court date is to be finalised.

