Two killed by lightning strike in St Elizabeth

A 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were fatally struck by lightning in the St Elizabeth community of Kensham near Balaclava this afternoon.

It happened about 3 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Ricardo Fisher, 14, and Sheldon Caine, 30.

The two along with another man were picking pears when the lightning struck.

The other man who is around 37 years old, escaped without visible injuries.

