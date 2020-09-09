Two more COVID deaths, 114 additional cases

An 80-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy from Manchester have died from COVID-19 complications pushing the tally to 38.

Both had underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, four other deaths are being investigated.

At the same time, there were 114 new COVID cases on Wednesday, increasing the tally to 3,437 with 2,302 of them active.

Twenty-six patients are now moderately ill and eight critical.

New case breakdown

Kingston and St Andrew - 47

Portland - 14

Manchester - 13

St James - 12

Clarendon - 12

St Catherine - 10

St Thomas - 2

St Ann - 2

Hanover - 2

