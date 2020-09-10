Thu | Sep 10, 2020

Corporate Hands | Jamaica Producers awardsmore than $2 million in scholarships

Published:Thursday | September 10, 2020 | 12:12 AM
Jamaica Producers Group Corporate Affairs Manager Lisa Johnston (left) presents new Sydney A. Phillips Scholarship Trust Fund Scholarship (SAPSTF) awardees Kristina Selvyn (second left), final-year sociology student at The University of the West Indies (UW
Contributed
Jamaica Producers Group Corporate Affairs Manager Lisa Johnston (left) presents new Sydney A. Phillips Scholarship Trust Fund Scholarship (SAPSTF) awardees Kristina Selvyn (second left), final-year sociology student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona; Joelle Greensword (second right), third-year Industrial Engineering student at Caribbean Maritime Institute; and Ashley Gray, second-year sociology student at UWI, Mona, with gift bags during the SAPSTF presentation ceremony last month, at the Jamaica Producers Group corporate head office in Kingston. The SAPSTF awarded approximately $2,250,000 to nine outstanding students from the parish of St Mary for the 2020-2021 academic year.