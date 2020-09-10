Corporate Hands | Jamaica Producers awardsmore than $2 million in scholarships

Jamaica Producers Group Corporate Affairs Manager Lisa Johnston (left) presents new Sydney A. Phillips Scholarship Trust Fund Scholarship (SAPSTF) awardees Kristina Selvyn (second left), final-year sociology student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona; Joelle Greensword (second right), third-year Industrial Engineering student at Caribbean Maritime Institute; and Ashley Gray, second-year sociology student at UWI, Mona, with gift bags during the SAPSTF presentation ceremony last month, at the Jamaica Producers Group corporate head office in Kingston. The SAPSTF awarded approximately $2,250,000 to nine outstanding students from the parish of St Mary for the 2020-2021 academic year.