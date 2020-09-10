Corporate Hands | NAJ gets COVID-19 boost

Irena Cousins (second left), president of the Jamaica China Friendship Association (JCFA), presents samples of 200 infrared thermometers and 300 face masks to Carmen L. Johnson (right), president, Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ). The handover of the medical supplies took place recently at NAJ Kingston headquarters and will assist Jamaican nurses in the COVID-19 fight. The personal protective items will be allocated islandwide in rural communities and nursing homes where the need is most acute. Participating is Wilson Look Kin (left), vice-president, JCFA, and Nancy Davis Williams (second right), third vice-president of the NAJ.