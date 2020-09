Twenty-one-year-old paraplegic student Tiffany Thomas excitedly jingles the keys to her new starter home, courtesy of Salada Foods in partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica, during a handing over ceremony last month. Marking this historic moment are Tamii Brown (right), commercial and corporate affairs manager at Salada Foods Jamaica; Dianna Blake Bennett (second right), general manager of Salada Foods Jamaica; and Kivette Silvera, executive director at Food For The Poor Jamaica.