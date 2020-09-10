CPFSA Kingston building still closed for deep cleaning, to reopen Monday

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency is reporting that it has extended the closure of its corporate office in downtown Kingston to facilitate extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The building was closed on Tuesday following confirmed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says the office will reopen on Monday, September 14.

Clients wishing to conduct business at the location are being asked to contact us as follows:

· For general queries, email us at info@childprotection.gov.jm

· Public Relations Unit: 876-469-4100 or 876-558-7134 · Adoption Unit, email: adoption@childprotection.gov.jm

To make a child abuse report:

Telephone: 888-PROTECT (776-8328), 876-908-2132

Whatsapp: 876-878-2882

Email: report @childprotection.gov.jm

